Starkville crews spend day cleaning after storms

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Crews spent the day cleaning and clearing after early Thursday morning storms brought high winds to the area.

Starkville seemed to take the brunt of the damage.

Three trees fell on homes in Oktibbeha County. Two of those were in the city limits.

Power outages were reported throughout the region.

Winds toppled a 100-year-old oak tree, near the Greensboro Center.

Traffic was rerouted this morning while crews worked to get everything back to normal.

“Several trees are down, several power lines that’s been reported are down and that’s basically it. Like said, I see a lot more heavy workload of the first responders and the public works community. They have been work diligently,” said Oktibbeha County EMA deputy director Jarvis Boyd.

No injuries have been reported in our area from the storms.