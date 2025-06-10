Starkville Discovery Center holds Lego Family Build for residents

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Some of Starkville’s youngest residents are helping the adults envision the city’s future one *Lego* block at a time.

The Resource Library at the Starkville Oktibbeha County School District’s Discovery Center is hosting a Lego Family Build.

The mission: build your vision of what Starkville will look like in 2099.

Organizers say it’s a fun way to keep young minds active and engaged in learning during the Summer Break.

And, it connects them to their hometown.

“We love Starkville! So, we want to imagine it, in the years to come, prospering and building up everything. We want to see what the kids think. How will this look in 2099? It’s amazing what they come up with,” said Project Manager Roy Ann Bell.

The Lego Family Build continues through tomorrow at the Discovery Center.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.