Starkville Eagle Scout recognized with top national conservation award

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville Eagle Scout is being recognized with one of the Boy Scouts’ top national conservation honors.

Evan Hamby from Troop 14 earned the Distinguished Conservation Service Award, one of only about 80 Scouts nationwide to receive it since the award was created in 2019.

Hamby spent three years completing conservation merit badges and leading projects across the area, including improvements to the Woodpecker Trail and installing Wood Duck nesting boxes at Trim Cane Wildlife Management Area.

Tonight, he said the award means a lot, and he didn’t earn it alone.

“Pretty excited about it, but also that I probably couldn’t have done it without everybody else,” said Hamby.

Hamby is also active at Starkville High School, where he participates in multiple clubs, sports, and his church’s youth programs.

