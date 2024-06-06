Starkville ensures residents have clean water for long time

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – According to WorldBank.org, 74% of people on the planet do not have access to clean water. In the United States, that number is much lower.

However, according to the U.S. government, more than 2 million Americans lack access to clean drinking water at home. In the city of Starkville, they are working to make sure clean water is always available for its citizens.

“We really wanted to take a deep dive into three major parts of our water system. We wanted to understand our existing capacity, we wanted to understand and look at all of our existing facilities, and we wanted to look at our treatment processes to make sure we were doing it the most efficient, and the most effective way,” said Kemp.

The CEO of the Golden Triangle Link Joe Max Higgins said keeping systems working properly is important for a city like Starkville, which continues to grow.

“A general rule of thumb that we used to use in the old days is that every person uses one hundred gallons of water a day. That is to cook, clean, sanitation, and all that stuff. One hundred gallons for a person a day, and so when you have that kind of capacity, it allows you to grow,” said Higgins.

Starkville Utilities General Manager Edward Kemp everything needs to be updated. This is why he said making sure Starkville utility customers are well taken care of, has always been a big priority.

“Things age out, and things reach their useful life. If you are not continually investing in your system, then you will get behind. That is our approach, and I am very thankful for our mayor and the board and their support of that. We are just trying to take a proactive approach to meet the needs of our customers,” said Kemp. –

Higgins understands having clean flowing water is necessary for any community.

“It is essential to life, and it is important. Our part of the world is very fortunate, we have massive storage below the ground, and it would take us a very long time to use more water than what we have. You do not have to go too far that water is at a premium,” said Higgins.

For more information about this water plan, you can contact Starkville Utilities at (662)323-3133.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X