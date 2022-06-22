Starkville family has new place to call home thanks to Habitat for Humanity

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville family has a new place to call home – thanks to an army of volunteers.

Latalla Harris and her son got the keys to their new home today during a dedication ceremony hosted by Habitat for Humanity.

Construction on the house started last fall. Dozens of volunteers helped with the building process over the last several months, including a group of college students from Illinois.

Harris says seeing so many people come to help with construction has been the most special part of this process.

“I am ecstatic. I’m blessed and so happy. Words cannot describe how beautiful this home is and all the help and all the volunteers that have come to help and put love into my home. So I am grateful,” said Latalla Harris, homeowner.

Starkville’s next Habitat for Humanity house will be a Maroon Edition build. Construction is expected to start at the beginning of the new school year.