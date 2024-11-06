Starkville family receives new home for Thanksgiving

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville family has something extra to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

Twana Hubbard and her family received the keys to their new home November 6, at a special dedication ceremony.

The Hubbard Home was the 2023 Maroon Edition House representing a partnership between Mississippi State University and the Starkville Area Habitat for Humanity.

The Maroon Edition build brings students, employees, and retirees from MSU together with Habitat volunteers and the family to construct the home.

For MSU students it’s chance for them to leave their mark on the community that will last beyond their graduation and their time in Starkville.

“We’re all in this together. That this is a community, and we have an opportunity and an obligation to help each other. For our students, I hope that they see this as an opportunity to extend themselves beyond themselves, to have a way to really, meaningfully pour into someone else’s life,” said Dr. Regina Hyatt, Vice President of Student Affairs.

MSU and Habitat began work on this year’s Maroon Build in August.

