Starkville Fire Chief running for mayor

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville’s Fire Chief wants to become the next mayor.

Charles Yarbrough made the announcement this morning on Facebook.

In the post, Yarbrough says he wants to be a mayor who listens, works tirelessly for residents, and brings innovative solutions to challenges.

He joined the Starkville Fire Department in 1995. He worked his way up through the ranks at the agency and was appointed Fire Chief in March 2015.

Current Mayor Lynn Spruill has already announced her intention to seek re-election.