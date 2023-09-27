Starkville Fire Department receives grant to upgrade their gear

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Starkville Fire Department is gearing up – literally. The department received over $150,000 in grant money for new turnout gear, and firefighters are calling it a welcome change.

The Starkville Fire Department has a new look and new gear thanks to much-needed grant money.

“We’ve had khaki gear for the last 25 years. I’ve been here 28 years,” said Starkville Fire Chief Charles Yarbrough.

Now they’re dressed in all black.

Yarbrough said they’ve been looking forward to receiving the $159,000 grant for a year.

The chief said the new gear is about more than just looks.

Firefighters put their lives at risk every time they enter a burning building.

The dangers increase many times over as their equipment gets older or damaged.

“This is top-of-the-line gear, so we are very excited about that. It’s gonna protect our guys when they go into structure fires. That’s the main thing- the highest level of protection for our firefighters, so we’re very excited about that. And just having one hundred fifty-nine thousand dollar grant and getting 48 sets of gear is really good for our department,” said Yarbrough.

Ryan Brown, the regional sales manager at NAFECO, said the gear is more comfortable and effective for firefighters battling both the flames of a burning building and the Mississippi heat.

“It’s going to provide the protection. It’s going to dry faster. And it’s going to keep the firefighters cooler. In Mississippi, that is of the utmost concern,” said Brown.

Yarbrough said if other departments are hesitant about getting new gear due to cost, grants and a good supplier could be the answer.

“Go for the grant process and also contact NAFECO where we got our gear from,” said Yarbrough.

Brown said equipment quality matters when lives are at stake.

“Everything is cost-driven in this economy, but you’re gonna get what you pay for, either now or later. You can’t put a price on a life and that,” said Brown.

