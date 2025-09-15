Starkville fire victim to make a full recovery from injuries

fire

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville firefighters give an update on the condition of a fire victim.

In a social media post, SFD said the burn victim is expected to make a full recovery and be released from the hospital in the next few days.

The unidentified male was flown to Jackson, where the Baptist Burn Center is located.

Firefighters were called to 110 Logan Drive on Friday night for the blaze.

Once there, they learned someone was trapped on the second floor of the apartment complex.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

