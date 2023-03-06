Starkville firefighters investigate cause of fire at Vista Apartment Complex

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Fire investigators are working Monday to figure out what caused the fire at the Vista Apartment Complex Sunday morning.

Starkville fire crews found a fire in the exterior wall cavity between the brick and the wall above Boardtown Pizza.

Firefighters evacuated the building.

According to the fire department, it took several hours to access the fire, cutting holes in several apartments to access the wall space.

The fire department took these photos. You can see how they had to use saws to cut the brick away.

There were no injuries, and one dog was safely rescued.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire in a small area and keep it from spreading.

