Starkville fireman and his girlfriend charged with domestic violence

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville fireman and his girlfriend are both charged with domestic violence.

Caleb Cistrunk and McKenna Elder are both facing misdemeanor charges.

Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said the incident happened in a fast-food restaurant parking lot this past weekend.

An off-duty officer saw a woman being grabbed by the throat and went to help. She also called for more officers to assist.

Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill told WCBI Cistrunk remains employed with the city as an internal investigation continues but could not comment further.

