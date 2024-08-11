Starkville First United Methodist Church host ‘Attic Sale’

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The rising cost of everyday necessities has caused several families to need a little extra help with the basics.

One local church is trying to help ease the financial burden that many people deal with.

Starkville United Methodist Church hosted an attic sale.

The attic sale allowed people to buy furniture, bookbags, kitchen appliances, and other household items for low prices.

“I think it is a double-edged sword because it helps the person who donates the stuff because it gets it out of their way, said Jacque Tisdale, Co-chair of the attic sale. “And the people that need can come buy it at a discount. People are setting up apartments and trying to outfit needs that they already have, and they cannot afford them, so we are just so happy that we have quality items to offer at a discount,”

“There is so much stuff here for people, they can come and buy kitchenware for a dollar,” said Lynn Berch, First United Methodist Church’s Assistant Financial Manager. “And a whole set of furniture for 200$, and who would not want to do that”

“You are going to go somewhere and pay $300 for something,” said Lynn Berch, First United Methodist Church’s Assistant Financial Manager.” When you can just come here and buy a lot for more your buck.”.

The attic sale takes place every year in August.

