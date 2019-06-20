Starkville Ford has new owners

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- It’s a new beginning for a local business.

Starkville Ford has a new owner, Cannon Motors of Mississippi.

The company is taking the place of longtime owner Chris Vickery.

President Michael Joe Cannon said they are in the process of getting staff and customers familiar with the new leadership.

He says they want to keep that locally owned feel the community has come to expect.

“I was born and raised in this area. I lived here all my life and Mississippi born and raised. We’re going to do the things that we need to do to be competitive on every car deal to make sure that people find every reason to stay at home and buy locally instead of going somewhere else,” said Cannon.

“Just glad to be here. From this area from the community of Golden Triangle, we got friends customers here. Just thankful that Michael Joe gave me the opportunity to be here and come back to this area, I bleed Ford blue and Mississippi State maroon,” said Chris Keene.

Cannon says they plan to continue growing the company.