Starkville four-star wide receiver Braylon Burnside signs with Mississippi State

Starkville wide receiver Braylon “Stonka” Burnside announced he signed with Mississippi State during the Under Armour All-America Game on Wednesday in Orlando, Florida.

“Coach Lebby is that dude,” Burnside said at halftime of ESPN’s broadcast. “For the next 3-4 years I will give it my best.”

The 4-star originally committed to Mississippi State on June 20, but decommitted from the Bulldogs on Nov. 6. His decommitment came after MSU lost 24-3 to Kentucky at home, dropping them to 4-5 on the season.

After Jeff Lebby was hired as Mississippi State’s next head coach, the Bulldogs jumped back in the mix for Burnside. He narrowed his final two down to Ole Miss and Mississippi State on Nov. 29.

“I couldn’t be more excited about adding Stonka to the Mississippi State Family,” Lebby said. “It’s a huge win for us to keep him home. He’s a hometown hero, and we look forward to him getting to campus and having a great career as a Bulldog.”

Burnside helped lead Starkville to back-to-back state championship appearances — beating Brandon for the title in 2022 and falling to Oak Grove in 2023. In those two seasons, he also posted back-to-back seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards.

Burnside caught 61 passes for 1,067 yards and 17 touchdowns his senior season.