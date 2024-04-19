Starkville Go Cups: Entertainment District looks to draw people in

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Customers of some restaurants and hotels in Starkville can now get a branded cup for their open container of alcohol.

This week restaurants and hotels within the city’s Entertainment District received a supply of branded “Go Cups.”

Starkville city leaders passed an ordinance in 2020 that allows patrons to leave licensed premises with an open container of alcohol within the designated Leisure and Recreation District.

Some businesses within that area already provide drinks to-go, but tourism officials said these branded cups will help get the word out about what the Entertainment District offers.

The cup features Starkville’s logo and a QR code that links to a webpage with information about Starkville’s Entertainment District.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X