Starkville Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on new house, neighborhood

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A family in Starkville will soon have a new home in a new neighborhood.

Starkville Area Habitat for Humanity broke ground Wednesday on its 14th annual Maroon Edition home.

The ceremony also marked the dedication of the organization’s new neighborhood, “Kelly Estates.”

The development will have room for up to 30 houses.

The house currently under construction is a joint project with Mississippi State University. It will belong to Angela Nichols and her family.

During Wednesday’s ceremony, Nichols thanked the MSU community and the volunteers helping to build her home.

Kelly Estates is located on 16th Section Road in Starkville.

