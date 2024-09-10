Starkville Hardy concert moved due to bad weather

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Hold onto those tickets.

The Hardy concert has moved to September 13.

The potentiality for bad weather has the country musician saying that it’s better to be safe than sorry.

If you have tickets for September 12 at Dudy Noble field on the Mississippi State campus, those tickets are good for September 13.

If you can’t make it, refunds will be available at your point of purchase according to a social media post from Hardy.

Doors open September 13 at 4 p.m. Opening acts are Randy Houser and Travis Denning.

