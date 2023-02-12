Starkville held citywide pep rally before NFL finale on Sunday

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Family, church members, and supporters of two Starkville natives who will play in the big game Sunday are already celebrating.

On Saturday, dozens attended a pep rally at 16th Section Missionary Baptist Church in honor of AJ Brown and Willie Gay Jr.

There was food, music, fan posters, and giveaways.

State Representative Cheikh Taylor, former coaches, and many others came to show their support.

While some may have a pick to win the game, they all said they will cheer for Brown and Gay for all four quarters.

