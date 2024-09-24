Starkville High head football coach Chris Jones suspended

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Friday night lights will look a little different this week for Starkville High School after head football coach Chris Jones has been suspended.

A source with knowledge of the situation has confirmed to WCBI.

We reached out to the Starkville School District and the public information officer declined to comment on the matter.

The Yellow Jackets are coming off a 42-41 loss to Louisville on September 20.

Starkville, who currently is 3 and 1, will be without Jones September 27 at Oxford, but he is expected to return to the sideline October 4 for the Jackets’ road contest at Greenwood.

