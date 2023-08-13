Starkville High School football scrimmage shooting is under investigation

According to a spokesman from the Starkville Police Department, officers responded to the SHS parking lot around 12:30 a.m. to assist the school's law enforcement after reports of shots fired.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A shooting at a Starkville High School football scrimmage late Friday night is under investigation.

According to a spokesman from the Starkville Police Department, officers responded to the SHS parking lot around 12:30 a.m. to assist the school’s law enforcement after reports of shots fired.

No injuries were reported. So far, no arrests have been made.

The SHS football team was hosting its “Midnight Madness” scrimmage before the season kicks off.

Police say they will be working with the school district to improve security for future midnight madness events.

A post on the school district’s Facebook page says Superintendent Dr. Tony McGee is working with local police and the school district police to better understand what happened. The district will share more as they are confirmed.