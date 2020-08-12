Starkville High School prepping for fall sports but ensuring safety for student athletes

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Teams are practicing, fields are being prepped and it is almost time for football.

In addition, athletic directors are working toward the best outcome possible, even if means a shorter season.

Greg Owen, who took over as the Yellow Jackets Athletic Director in June, said they are preparing for fall sports to take place.

“Each day you know we started in June and each day we were preparing,” said Owen. “So we just take it day-by-day. Right now we have a plan to ensure safety for our kids as they work out all of our student athletes. So we’re focusing on winning each moment each day.”

That means focusing on the present, and the student even if sports shuts down.

“The first thing a lot of people think about is the monetary deal,” said Owen. “But that is not the most important thing. The most important thing for us is to be able to provide an avenue for our student athletes to display their talents but most importantly to do it in a safe way.”

Owen remains positive because he knows how much sports means not only to the student athletes, but also the community.

“Sports has always been a unifyer. And you know there’s no better time than a time now for us to come together as all, as everybody in our community and there’s no better way than sports it’s a great unifyer.”

Owen also credits the Mississippi High School Activities Association for helping them create a safe plan for students athletes this year.