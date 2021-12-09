Starkville High School student arrested for bringing gun to school

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville High School student has been arrested for bringing a gun to school.

The student is charged with felony possession of a firearm on educational property.

A school lockdown was in place for about 15 minutes. The lockdown happened as soon as school leaders found out that the student brought a weapon to school.

School resource officers responded immediately, and the student was detained. That’s when he told administrators where the weapon was located. The gun was quickly recovered.

Starkville Oktibbeha School Superintendent Eddie Peasant said safety and security is their first priority. Peasant said the school district takes this situation very seriously and will follow District policies and procedures for disciplinary action.

The Starkville Police Department assisted school resource officers and school leaders in the investigation.

All students, faculty, and staff are safe and secure.