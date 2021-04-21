Starkville High School students prepare for “Freaky Friday” the musical

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville High School is gearing up for an upcoming performance of “Freaky Friday” the musical.

This will be the school’s first live, in-person show since the pandemic.

The cast has been in dress rehearsal all week preparing for the upcoming performance.

Audience size will be limited and tickets must be purchased in advance.

All audience members will be required to wear a mask.

Performances will run from April 22 until April 25 at the Starkville High School Auditorium.