Starkville High student named National Merit Scholarship finalist

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville High School student is being recognized in a big way.

Katherine Leigh, a senior, was recently named a National Merit Finalist.

Every year, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation works to recognize and honor academically talented students across the U.S.

“National Merit gives out three sorts of scholarships, so there are ones actually sponsored by the National Merit Corporation, and that’s 2,500 dollars, then there are scholarships sponsored by universities, so at the school, I went to, that would be full tuition for 8 semesters, and then they’re also corporation scholarships,” said Leigh.

There are about 15,000 finalists for the National Merit Scholarship every year.