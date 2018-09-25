Starkville Hit and Run Investigation Continues

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A hit and run investigation in Starkville is turned over to youth court for further action.

The incident happened this past Friday on Yellow Jacket Drive on the Starkville High campus.

A 16-year-old student was struck.

At the time, Starkville Police told WCBI that officers were searching for a silver Saturn SUV.

Police say a juvenile was driving that vehicle.

The victim has been released from the hospital.

No names are being released about the possible suspect because that person is a minor.