Starkville hosts first St. Jude Walk/Run

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Some ran some walked, but each step supported the St. Jude Hospital.

“We are excited to have St. Jude here in Starkville today,” said Ann Johnson, Executive Assistant For Camgian Corporation. “With our first ever walk/run in Starkville”

More than 300 people ran and walked over three miles in the city of Starkville.

For some, it was a chance to get moving and exercise, but for others, the event meant a little more.

“It is a really good cause, and I had someone at my school who had to go to St. Jude, and I figured this would be a really good thing to do,” said Dunn, Starkville High School Cross Country Runner. “I was also able to get some of the runners on the cross-country team to do this with me”

One sponsor of the event is The Camgian Corporation, which develops apps for government and commercial organizations.

“Our son was diagnosed with cancer about a year ago,” said Gary Butler, Founder/CEO of Camgian. “St. Jude has done a remarkable job of getting him through some very difficult treatments. I wanted the community to see the great things that St. Jude does and expose the community to the great work that is done in Memphis by St. Jude. ”

Participants of the race, Garis Butler and Hannah Henson, have a personal connection to the walk/run. They say this was a great way to support their family members and other children who are battling cancer.

“ST. Jude means a lot to me because they saved my brother,” said Garis Butler, St. Jude runner. “They are saving other kids’ lives too, and a lot of other people around America.”

“My stepmom lost her brother to childhood cancer,” said Hannah Henson. “So, I am out here because of him and everybody who is at St. Jude”

Over $23,000 was raised for the St. Jude Hospital.

