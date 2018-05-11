Starkville Housing Authority announces new Pecan Acres location

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Starkville Housing Authority wants to move the people who live in Pecan Acres to a new location on Highway 182.

The proposed development will be near Talley Ho Road, located just across the highway from Long’s Lake.

The current location, on Highway 12, could then possibly be be re-purposed as a commercial site.

The Housing Authority will meet with current residents in June to hear any concerns.

Then a public hearing is scheduled for July.

The Housing Authority has said that residents will not be displaced and that the new units will be completed, allowing residents to move once.

The location of the proposed project has been under wraps until this week.