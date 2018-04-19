Starkville Housing Authority Announces Upgrade for Pecan Acre Tenants

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – After nearly a year of confidentiality, the Starkville Housing Authority announced they will be relocating their Pecan Acres subsidized housing.

Relocation doesn’t mean current tenants will be left out in the street.

In fact, the promoters say they’re getting an upgrade, and Starkville gets a business opportunity.

Pecan Acres has provided housing to tenants for decades.

That’s exactly why they’re being torn down.

“There hasn’t been an upgrade in the public housing since the late 50’s/early 60’s and that it was time that something be done in that regard,” said real estate attorney, Johnny Moore.

Moore reached out to a developer in Tuscaloosa, who took an interest in the project to build new housing.

“It was kind of brought to us ‘Would we have an interest in doing so?’ And as we began to look into it, it just looked better and better and better,” said Housing Authority Chairman, Loren Bell.

Pecan Acre’s 74 units only make up about a quarter of Authority’s 244 off Zuber Street, Alfred Perkins, Reed Road, and McDowells Street, but it’s where the property is located that draws the interest.

Pecan Acres sits along Highway 12, which in the eyes of developers in prime real estate, and Starkville leaders think they can do something that’s good for both of these tenants and the city.

“We are in negotiations with a motel,” said Moore. “We’re also proceeding with negotiations with two entertainment centers that would be approximately 20-25,000 square feet.”

But what of the tenants who live in Pecan Acres?

Well, Housing Authority Board members are making sure their next home is better than the last.

“We looked at four different locations, and the most important obstacle we faced was to have the U.S. Fair Housing approve that location. They’ve given us the preliminary blessing,” said Bell.

“It’s going to be convenient to shopping. It’s going to be convenient to the schools and the hospital, and it’s on the shuttle route, which was very important to the Fair Housing Administration,” said Moore.

Residents at other units will be see changes as well.

“The money saved from expenses that we’re having to put into this area will go into those other area,” said Bell, “so we’re looking for an overall improvement and I think everybody will be excited about that. I do think it’s a win-win for not only our tenants and the Housing Authority but for all of Starkville.”

The Starkville Housing Authority understands there will be questions for anyone living in Pecan Acres and are planning a public hearing to provide answers.

