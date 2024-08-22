Starkville in the Spotlight offers resources for all residents

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Resources are available to help residents.

That was the message at Starkville in the Spotlight.

More than 80 vendors were available to talk with people at the Starkville Sportsplex.

There were businesses, along with volunteer and educational organizations there to answer questions from people of all age groups.

City and county agencies were also represented.

This is the second year the Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District’s Discovery Center has hosted the event.

