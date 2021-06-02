Starkville investigators searching for the cause of deadly house fire

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Investigators are still trying to find out what sparked a deadly house fire in Starkville.

The blaze happened at 112 Fellowship Street just before 5 AM.

Coroner Michael Hunt says 76-year-old Willie Mae Allen died at the scene.

Firemen quickly arrived after the call for help because a fire station is only a block away from the home.

Fire Chief Charles Yarbrough believes the house had been on fire for about 30 minutes before they arrived.

Allen was found once the flames were extinguished.

Investigators say although the house is in the city, it is a bit secluded.

“The house was kind of sitting off behind the road a little bit. Of course, the time of day, 4:50 in the morning, you don’t have a lot of people out and there is not a lot of traffic going up and down that road,” said Mark McCurdy, Starkville F.D. Fire Marshal. “So, a passerby that was going to work was the first to notice it and when they called it into 911 the house was fully involved.”

The State Fire Marshal is also assisting in the investigation.

Hunt says no foul play is suspected.