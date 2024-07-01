Starkville is Growing and Progressing

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The city of Starkville knows that growing a municipality its size is rewarding in all sorts of ways. Starkville engineer, Cody Burnett says the process doesn’t come without growing pains.

“Always having limited staff…you feel like you always need more people. You feel like you always need more resources, so trying to work with the funding and the staff you have to accommodate a community you feel like is growing each and every day.”

Burnett and two other engineers make up the three-team engineering department. They make sure plans and initiatives turn into reality.

Currently they are working on over a dozen projects.

But there is one in particular Burnett is specifically excited about.

“The Highway 182 Build Project, it’s really a infrastructure project at its core. Our goal is to build all new infrastructure so that that new economic development and redevelopment we haven’t seen, has the bones to build on. But then we will go back and we will clean up the streets, we will add new side walks, ADA complaint, bike lanes, street trees, all the beautiful things people think of that its core infrastructure project.”

Burnett says you may see construction taking place or a few delays to your normal day, but patience can make the process a little easier.

“Remembering that we are out there for a temporary time, trying to provide a permanent, better solution.”

Here is a full list of plans, initiatives, and proposals the city is working on.

