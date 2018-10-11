A Starkville Judge Dismisses Herself From Capital Murder Case

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Starkville Labor Day murder suspect Michael W. Devaughn has a new attorney.

On Thursday, Stephanie Mallette recused herself from the capital murder case in Starkville Municipal Court.

Mallette is serving as the public defender for a separate capital murder case.

Attorney Mark Williamson has now been appointed as the public defender.

Municipal Judge Rodney Faver accepted the request for a public defender Monday when Devaughn told him that he had no income and no property.

Devaughn is charged with capital murder in the death of Betty Jones and sexual battery of Kathryn Crigler.

The crimes happened on Labor Day weekend 28 years ago.