Starkville kicks off Christmas with first parade of the season

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Movie magic and Christmas magic combine in the first parade of the holiday season.

Nearly 80 groups will kick off the season in Starkville with the annual Christmas parade.

The famous Maroon band will lead the way through town. The Starkville Academy and Starkville High School marching bands will also be part of the lineup.

WCBI’s Aundrea Self and the WCBI First Alert Weather team will wave to the crowd as well.

