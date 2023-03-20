Starkville leaders consider ordinance protecting damaged city property

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville Aldermen will consider an ordinance requiring contractors to fix damage to city property.

The Right-of-Way Protection Ordinance applies to above and below-ground infrastructure, such as sidewalks and water taps.

This applies to damage done during the construction process that goes beyond normal wear and tear.

Under the proposal, violators would have 30 days to make the repairs. If they do not, the city pays someone to do the work and the offending company would be required to pay the city back.

The first public hearing for the proposed ordinance will be Tuesday night.

