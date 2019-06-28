Starkville leaders listen to annexation concerns

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- The city of Starkville is looking to expand its borders, but not everyone wants in.

It’s a fear many people have, speaking up but being ignored.

- Advertisement -

Today Starkville city leaders want to put that concern to rest.

It’s been over a week since residents of University Estates voiced their concerns about a proposed annexation during a public hearing in Starkville.

“I think the residents of University Estates made it very clear that our home is outside the city limits, we don’t trust the city, we don’t want to be a part of it. And if those homeowners had wanted to live in our city that they would have lived within our city, we need to recognize that,” said Vice Mayor Roy A. Perkins.

Those concerns were heard loud and clear.

Now it looks like the city is going to make some changes.

“I have just looked at areas that would be different, that would exclude these folks, but what makes sense for us to continue that path of growth. Which is not really much different other than coming outside the E. Lee Blvd. area and not incorporate those folks that live in the University Estates,” said Mayor Lynn Spruill.

Cases like this illustrate the need for public hearings. Leaders want to hear the concerns and plan accordingly.

“First of all, we are a service of the people. We work for the people this is their City Hall; this is their government, and they have a right to be heard,” said Perkins.

“It’s important for us to hear people. It’s important for us to know what it is that they’re thinking and what their concerns are, and if you’re not in favor of it tell me why so we can have a dialogue about why my vision is different than your vision,” said Mayor Spruill/

Mayor Spruill is hoping that once the changes are presented at the next board meeting, the city can move forward.

“I’m hopeful the board will agree to proceed with drafting an ordinance that will reflect the changes that were made or going forward with the ordinance that was originally approved some measure of that hopefully with the changes that of been made,” said Mayor Spruill.

The city will be hosting another public hearing on Tuesday.