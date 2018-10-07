Starkville Locals React To The Labor Day Cold Case Arrest

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Neighbors have moved on and businesses have changed.

But the people who live and work across the street from the home on Martin Luther King Drive in Starkville, tell WCBI’s Cash Matlock they are relieved an arrest has finally been made in the case.

Twenty eight years have passed.

The city of Starkville has grown, but this story still strikes a chord with people in the community.

“There are very few people still here from the 90’s, but now, we’re all hearing about it for the first time and going– this happened here!? How Could this happen here in Starkville?” says Starkville resident, Parker Lee.

“It’s a crazy thing to happen in any small town, especially right across the street from somewhere that you work now,” says Rick’s general manager, Ryan Handran.

Locals say they’re glad there’s been a big break in the case.

“We’re really happy that the guy got arrested. We’re happy to see when the victims win. This is great for their families and the whole community to know that the police are still actively pursuing things and doing their job.”

Starkville police have been working to find answers since the brutal crime happened here inside this home.

“It really is just a senseless murder, but I’m glad that the police have kept up with and are trying to solve it all these years.”

The owner of the house allowed WCBI to inside.

Investigators believe Betty Jones was murdered just inside the front door.

And, Kathryn Crigler was assaulted in what once was her bedroom.

Mrs. Crigler managed to crawl to the phone and pull it off the hook to call 911, giving crucial information to detectives.

Residents say they hope the family gets justice.

“We’re just really happy that he did get caught, and we can put this to rest and that the people that were suspected to be a part of this crime–their names can be cleared.”

The current owner of the house said he purchased the home in 1991, just one year after the murders.