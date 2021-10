Starkville Main Street set up for Pumpkinpalooza

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It was a scary good time in Starkville.

Volunteers set up on Main Street for the annual Pumpkinpalooza.

The pumpkin patch featured pumpkins grown locally, along with fall mums.

Trick or treaters and their families were able to bring treat bags and collect goodies.

There was a pumpkin painting station, a fall community market and late night shopping on Main Street.

Pumpkinpalooza is sponsored by the Greater Starkville Development Partnership.