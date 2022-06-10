Starkville man accused of a child sex crime has been arrested

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville man is accused of trying to lure an 11-year-old girl in a child sex crime arrest.

23-year-old Shykel Spruell is charged with enticement of a child to produce visual depiction.

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton says Spruell was allegedly sending messages to the child on the internet.

The victim’s mother saw the messages and reported them to police.

Shelton tells WCBI Spruell was arrested in Columbus after arranging a meeting with the child.

Spruell remains in the Lowndes County jail.