Starkville man accused of having relationship with teenager

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville man has been accused of having a sexual relationship with a teenager.

Lane Clark was indicted by a grand jury on one count of statutory rape and possession of child pornography.

Prosecutors claimed he had sex with a girl under the age of 16.

Clark was 22 at the time of his 2018 arrest.

Investigators believed the incidents happened in September and October of that same year.

Clark was also accused of having a pornographic picture of the girl.

He has been released on bond.