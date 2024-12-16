Starkville man arrested after gun misfire accidentally injures child

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville man faces charges after a 2-year-old sustained accidental injuries from a gun.

On December 15, Starkville Police officers responded to a call on 1429 Louisville Street following a report of a 2-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound.

The child allegedly accessed an unsecured firearm stored in a drawer and accidentally shot himself.

The toddler was taken out of the area to receive medical treatment.

Starkville Police charged Nigel Cheatham with child deprivation of necessaries with substantial harm under the Mississippi code.

Cheatham was transported to the Oktibbeha County Jail.

At this time there is no word on the child’s condition.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Starkville Police at (662) 323-4134, or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-(800)-530-7151.

