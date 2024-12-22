Starkville man arrested after leading police on a pursuit

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – What started as a traffic stop for minor traffic violations ended with a Starkville man being charged with more charges, including 2 felonies.

On Friday, Dec. 20, Starkville Police attempted to stop Jaquez Gray for what were minor traffic violations.

But, Gray reportedly refused to stop and continued driving through Starkville, leading police on a pursuit.

He continued into the county on Blackjack Road.

While he was pulling out of an apartment complex on Blackjack, police say Gray intentionally hit a police car, before coming to a stop.

Gray was arrested and charged with Felony Fleeing and Simple Assault on a Police Officer, both felonies and a number of traffic violations.

