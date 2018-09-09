Starkville Man Arrested And Charged With Domestic Violence-Aggravated Assault

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville Police arrest a man on an aggravated assault charge.

Investigators say 27-year old Lashadus Harris of Starkville was arrested Sunday evening.

Earlier in the day, officers responded to a home on Reed Ridge Circle after a report of a car striking a pedestrian.

After further investigation, officers say Harris was charged with Domestic Violence-Aggravated Assault.

The victim was transported out of the area for further medical treatment.

Harris was taken to the Oktibbeha County Jail.

If you have information on this case, call Starkville Police or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.