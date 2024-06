Starkville man arrested for allegedly stealing truck at Lowe’s

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville man has been arrested for picking up one too many things on his Saturday Lowe’s run.

Starkville police arrested Carlos Daniels on Sunday and charged him with grand larceny-motor vehicle.

Daniels was accused of stealing a 2010 Chevy Silverado pick-up at the Starkville Lowe’s Home Improvement Center on Saturday morning.

SPD said information from the community helped them locate Daniels.

