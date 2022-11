Starkville man arrested for possession of child pornography

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville man was arrested for child pornography.

Richard Sizemore was charged with possession of Child Pornography.

The investigation began back in September by both the police department and the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office.

Sizemore is in the Oktibbeha County jail with a $50,000 bond.

