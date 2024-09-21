Starkville man arrested on multiple charges

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Starkville Police Department has arrested a man with multiple charges.

On Friday night, Sept. 20, 42-year-old Draper Manning of Starkville was arrested for residential burglary, grand larceny, motor vehicle, and disorderly conduct – failure to comply.

He was arrested on Long Street after shortly fleeing on foot from officers.

Manning stole a vehicle from an apartment complex on Long Street then drove to

an apartment complex on Louisville Street and burglarized it.

The apartment was occupied at the time of the burglary.

The suspect and victims knew each other before the incidents.

Manning was taken to the Oktibbeha County Jail.

If you have any information, please contact Starkville PD or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.

