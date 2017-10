STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A man suspected of Statutory Rape appeared in court today, October 18.

21 year-old Shytraille Spruell, of Starkville, was arrested yesterday, October 17, after a felony warrant was issued.

Starkville P.D. transported Spruell to the Oktibbeha County Jail with a bond of $10,000.