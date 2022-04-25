Starkville man charged after fatal accident Saturday

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville man has been charged with two counts of aggravated DUI following a fatal accident Saturday night.

Investigators say 44-year-old Willis Miller allegedly ran into an ATV carrying 3 juveniles. It happened in the 1400 block of Williams Road in Oktibbeha County just before 9:00 p. M.

One child died at the scene of the accident. A second child was airlifted to Batson Children’s Hospital in Jackson which is in serious but stable condition.

Miller remains in custody at the Oktibbeha County Jail awaiting his Initial Appearance. Bond has not yet been set.