Starkville man charged after forcing someone to give him a ride
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville man faces several charges after reportedly forcing someone to give him a ride.
Starkville Police say Draper Manning stole a gun Thursday, then forced an adult with two children to drive him to Starkville.
After Manning got out of the car, the victim called Starkville Police.
Manning was arrested a short time later at the intersection of Holly Street and Everglade Avenue.
Manning was served with 2 warrants for grand larceny of motor vehicles in connection with 2 vehicles that were stolen from businesses in Starkville in late November.
He was also charged with kidnapping and petit larceny.