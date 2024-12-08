Starkville man charged after forcing someone to give him a ride

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville man faces several charges after reportedly forcing someone to give him a ride.

Starkville Police say Draper Manning stole a gun Thursday, then forced an adult with two children to drive him to Starkville.

After Manning got out of the car, the victim called Starkville Police.

Manning was arrested a short time later at the intersection of Holly Street and Everglade Avenue.

Manning was served with 2 warrants for grand larceny of motor vehicles in connection with 2 vehicles that were stolen from businesses in Starkville in late November.

He was also charged with kidnapping and petit larceny.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X