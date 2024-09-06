Starkville man charged after shooting that left one injured

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – One man is injured and another is in jail after a shooting in Starkville.

22-year-old Danterius Nichols was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Starkville police said the shooting happened at Ferndale apartments on Lynn Lane about 3:17 a.m., September 6.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting.

However, they did note that Nichols and the victim knew each other before the shooting.

The victim was flown out of the area for treatment.

If you have any information about the shooting, please call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at (662)494-0109 or Starkville Police at (662)323-4134.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X