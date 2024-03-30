Starkville man charged with murder is denied bond

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Starkville man charged with murder in Oktibbeha County has been denied bond.

Austin Hudson, 22, appeared before a judge on March 30, 2024.

He is charged with the murder of 19-year-old Jequarius Spencer.

According to the Sheriff’s office shortly after eight on Friday, March 29th, deputies got a call about shots fired on the one-hundred block of Bennet Drive in the Sunset Subdivision.

Spencer was taken to OCH Regional Medical Center by private vehicle with a single gunshot wound and later died. Hudson is in the Oktibbeha County Jail and he is charged with one count of First Degree Murder.

Anyone with information on the case should contact Crimestoppers.